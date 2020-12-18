National Signing Day notables: Worthy to Michigan, Williams to Oregon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Xavier Worthy is ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver in the country.

He is now a Michigan Wolverine.

Worthy, a standout at Central High School, committed to Michigan over the summer. He thought about switching to Alabama, but he ended up staying committed to the Wolverines and he officially signed with them on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

“The offense, just the way they brand their athletes and their life after football,” smiled Worthy when asked why he picked Michigan. “A lot of people have a big career after football.”

“He’s gonna be a football player, he’s gonna be a good student, he’s gonna get his degree, but it’s what happens after,” said Central head football coach Kyle Biggs. “The connections that University of Michigan alums have, I think, really puts that school head and shoulders above any other school that was recruiting him.”

While at Central, Xavier Worthy played in the Tri-River Athletic Conference. He faced a couple of defensive guys who also signed their letters of intent on Wednesday: Clovis West’s Marcel Sanders and Clovis High’s Keanu Williams.

“I have no words, I’m just thankful,” said Williams, a four-star defensive tackle. “I’m excited. And I’m happy, and I’m just grateful for an opportunity to go to such a school as the University of Oregon.”

“Big day,” said Sanders, a three-star defensive end who signed with San Jose State. “I’m happy that I get to be out here with my friends and family, you know?

“You wish for stuff like this when you’re a little kid.”