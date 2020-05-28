National champions offer scholarship to Central’s Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy has received another scholarship offer, this one from the national champion LSU Tigers:

Just wanted to say a huge thank you to @CoachCarterLSU for offering me a scholarship to play at Louisiana State University!! Beyond grateful #GeauxTigers🐯🟣🟡 pic.twitter.com/ztnFYZ73Zy — The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) May 28, 2020

Xavier Worthy is a junior wide receiver at Central High School. He now has 19 Division I scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and USC.

Worthy, who also has an offer from Fresno State, plans to narrow his list to his top six schools on Monday.

