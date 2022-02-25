YourCentralValley.com
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Feb 25, 2022 / 03:20 PM PST
Updated: Feb 25, 2022 / 03:20 PM PST
Mt. Whitney secured the Central Section D2 crown over Frontier on Thursday night in Visalia. The Pioneers won 54-51 over Frontier.
The Pioneers are the first Visalia public school since 1990 to win a Central Section title in boys’ hoops.
