Mountain West votes to resume football starting Oct. 24

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday night it will resume the football season next month.

The conference will play an 8-game schedule, starting Saturday Oct. 24, and culminating with the Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 19. — subject to approval from state, county, and local jurisdictions.

The league made the announcement in a tweet.

League spokesman Stuart Buchanan said more information will be distributed Friday morning.

The Fresno State football program will have some catching up to do, when it comes to preparing for the shortened season. It has been one of the few Division One schools in the country to not allow any of their student-athletes on campus, even for summer workouts, because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

Speaking Wednesday though, after being tabbed as the new chancellor for the California State University school system starting in January, current Fresno State President Joseph Castro indicated he believed Fresno State had found a way to go forward safely.

“We found a path that is safe for them (student-athletes) and that’s been the key ingredient in my opinion and so we have found a path,” said Castro. “I think that if conditions continue to improve we should be able to get that path approved by the county, the public health department, the Chancellor’s office and move forward in that way.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.