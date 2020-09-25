Mountain West votes to resume football starting Oct. 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday night it will resume the football season next month.

The conference will play an 8-game schedule, starting Saturday Oct. 24, and culminating with the Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 19. — subject to approval from state, county, and local jurisdictions.

The league made the announcement in a tweet.

League spokesman Stuart Buchanan said more information will be distributed Friday morning.

The Fresno State football program will have some catching up to do, when it comes to preparing for the shortened season. It has been one of the few Division One schools in the country to not allow any of their student-athletes on campus, even for summer workouts, because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

Speaking Wednesday though, after being tabbed as the new chancellor for the California State University school system starting in January, current Fresno State President Joseph Castro indicated he believed Fresno State had found a way to go forward safely.

“We found a path that is safe for them (student-athletes) and that’s been the key ingredient in my opinion and so we have found a path,” said Castro. “I think that if conditions continue to improve we should be able to get that path approved by the county, the public health department, the Chancellor’s office and move forward in that way.”

