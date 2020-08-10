Mountain West fall sports, Fresno State football postponed for 2020

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) —The Mountain West Conference has postponed fall sports, including football, for the 2020 season according to a news release Monday.

The conference elected to put a pause on the 2020 season just days after announcing a 10 game football season planned to begin in late September.

The Mountain West Conference is considering rescheduling fall sports to play in spring 2021.

In a statement on Twitter, Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro said, “Today, I joined all of the other Presidents of the Mountain West Conference universities in voting to postpone all fall athletic competitions indefinitely, with the possibility of those sports competing in spring 2021. I made this difficult and consequential decision after consulting with California State University Chancellor Timothy White, Director of Athletics Terry Tumey, student-athletes, my cabinet members, and local public health and medical experts. Our conference decision appropriately prioritizes the health and safety of our student-athletes. I look forward to the return of Bulldog Athletics as early as spring 2021.”

Today President Castro issued the following statement regarding fall 2020 @FSAthletics in the @MountainWest. pic.twitter.com/E6GY9s3EYE — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) August 10, 2020

Head Football Coach Kalen DeBoer said in part, “It’s been said that adversity reveals character, and while these times have been challenging, I am so proud of the unity, progress, and inspiring communication that has taken place, and will continue to take place, within our program.”

A statement from Head Football Coach, Kalen DeBoer. pic.twitter.com/e4MLT2vPtA — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) August 10, 2020

