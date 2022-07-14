In May the Mountain West announced the elimination of football divisions, beginning with the 2023 season. On Thursday conference schedules for 2023-25 were released.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to meet both San Jose State and Nevada in all three upcoming seasons. Fresno State will face the remaining nine Mountain West opponents in two of three future seasons. The ‘Dogs are not scheduled to meet foe Boise State during the regular-season slate in 2024.

With the new format put in place, the top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will compete in the Mountain West Football Championship Game annually.

The 2022 Mountain West Media Days are scheduled for Wednesday & Thursday July 20-21. Along with head coach Jeff Tedford, quarterback Jake Haener and defensive back Evan Williams will be in attendance to speak with the media ahead of the upcoming season.

The full release from the MW regarding future schedules can be found here.

Fresno State Football Future conference opponents:

2023

Home

Boise State

New Mexico

Nevada

UNLV

Away

Utah State

Wyoming

San Diego State

San Jose State



2024

Home

Colorado State

Hawai’i

San Diego State

San Jose State

Away

Air Force

New Mexico

Nevada

UNLV



2025

Home

Air Force

Utah State

Wyoming

Nevada

Away

Boise State

Colorado State

Hawai’i

San Jose State