More than an athlete: Artist Travis Turney

FRESNO, Calif. –COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives. For Travis Turney, he should be in Oregon right now at the University of Portland studying Business Marketing and Fine Arts.

Instead, the Clovis West alum is back home in Fresno studying remotely for the time being.

“I’ve never really had a time like this to really just dive into my artwork,” Turney said.

Turney has always had a passion for art, along with a passion for baseball. The former Clovis West standout started nine games last season at Portland.

“It’s just one of those sports that’s you’re always eager to learn more and eager to learn how you can get better,” explained Turney. “Because there’s always a facet in your game that you can get better at.”

Right now he’s using this time go get better as an artist.

“I think that’s what art is kind of about,” said Turney. “Just freely getting that emotion out, not trying to be cute with it, not trying to be perfect about how it comes out.”

Playing the piano is also a part of Turney and who he is.

“Growing up, my parents made me play an instrument,” he said. “That way you feel free cause you know you have something else to lean on in the future.”

Whether it’s baseball, piano or art, Turney certainly has a few options.

He’s currently working on his latest piece. A painting of Sloane Stephens, the tennis star who has roots right here in the Central Valley.

“I just really wanted to shine a light on her as a black woman athlete that did something that many people never do, only people dream about it,” Turney explained.

In 2017, Stephens won the U.S. Open, her first major title. She was unseeded and was ranked 83rd in the world at the time.

“All that emotion, it’s captivating,” he said. “It’s motivating to know that other athletes like me have that same drive, have that same passion. For them to be on top, man, that’s second to none.”