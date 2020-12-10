Giants, catcher Chadwick Tromp agree to 1-year deal

San Francisco Giants’ Chadwick Tromp, left, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run next to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a one-year deal after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week’s deadline.

He gets a salary of $583,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season.

The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.