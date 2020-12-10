Giants, catcher Chadwick Tromp agree to 1-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a one-year deal after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week’s deadline.
He gets a salary of $583,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.
Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season.
The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.
