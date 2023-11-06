CLEVELAND (KSEE/KGPE) – The Cleveland Guardians announced their next manager on Monday morning, and it is former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt.

Vogt, 39, is from the central valley. He is a graduate of Central Valley Christian High School in Visalia.

Stephen Vogt spent the 2023 season as the bullpen and quality control coach for the Seattle Mariners. That followed a ten-year playing career in the majors with Tampa Bay, Oakland, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Arizona and Atlanta.

He was a two-time all-star with the A’s, in 2015 and in 2016.

Vogt replaces Terry Francona, who retired after the 2023 season.