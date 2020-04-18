COVID-19 Information

MLB employees, families join COVID-19 antibody study

(CNN Newsource) — Major League Baseball is stepping up to take part in a nationwide study to help researchers detect COVID-19 antibodies.

According to NPR, 27 of the MLB’s teams will participate in the research.

And it is not just players — but executives, food vendors, and even family members.

Doctors say antibodies appear as part of the immune system’s response to coronavirus.

If the test results are positive for antibodies — that could mean people were infected but didn’t show symptoms — and now they’re possibly immune to the disease.

Researchers say the data could provide information about the infection rate of the virus.

The league has a wide variety of demographics and researchers say without the MLB’s participation this type of study would have taken months to set up.

