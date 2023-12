PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Palma defeated Mission Oak 42-19 to secure the CIF State Division 4-A Championship.

Palma got out to an early lead and took a 21-0 advantage into the second half. The Mission Oak Hawks showed some fight in the third quarter to trail 28-13.

“They played better than we did tonight on both sides of the ball. They controlled the line of scrimmage and executed. They deserved to win” said Mission Oak head coach Marty Martin.