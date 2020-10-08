Mishap with the count costs Braves a baserunner

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Miami Marlins’ Pablo Lopez delivers a pitch during the second inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Division against the Atlanta Braves Series Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Some confusion over the count cost the Atlanta Braves a baserunner early in their victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Pablo López threw four balls to Atlanta’s Adam Duvall in the second inning, but Duvall wasn’t awarded first. He eventually flied out to right field.

Duvall came to bat immediately after Dansby Swanson’s home run gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. After Duvall took a low pitch for what should have been ball three, plate umpire Dan Bellino signaled that it was a 2-2 count.

The next pitch was outside, but Duvall remained at the plate. The mistake nearly worked out in his favor when he hit a deep fly to right, but it was caught at the wall.

The Braves went on to a 2-0 victory anyway and lead the series 2-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.