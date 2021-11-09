Mims expected back next year, as Bulldogs prepare for interesting Senior Day

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State will only honor the 17 seniors who have exhausted all of their eligibility on Saturday versus New Mexico at Bulldog Stadium, and we learned Monday, one of their standout running backs, Jordan Mims, who has still has a year left because of the extra year being offered because of COVID, is planning on playing one more year for the Bulldogs.
