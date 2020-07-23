KSEE24 RESCAN /
Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12

Sports

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Tyson in 2019.(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12.

The eight-round exhibition match will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday.

This will be the first match for Tyson since June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. Tyson is 54 years old, and Jones is 51.

Tyson had recently released training videos on social media, hinting at a comeback.

Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, confirmed to Yahoo Sports that he expects YouTube star Jake Paul to fight ex-NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard.

After news of the fight broke, Tyson posted an Instagram video announcing the formation of the Legends Only League, which will include athletes from a number of sports.

