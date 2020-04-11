Merced Union High School District honors senior class with ‘lights on’ at 20:20 on Friday night

COVID-19 Information

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – As of Friday afternoon, Merced County has 59 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Three of those 59 people have died, while 16 have recovered.

At a time when hope is needed, the Merced Union High School District found a way to literally shine the light:

At 8:20 pm on Friday night, lights went on at several high school facilities in the north valley. “8:20” is “20:20” in military time, and turning on the lights is a way for the district to honor the 2020 senior class.

