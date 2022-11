Hear from San Joaquin Memorial two-way star Brandon Ramirez and Panthers head coach Anthony Goston, after Ramirez posted 326 yards rushing in the Panthers 28-21 win over Central Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division I playoffs.

The 326 rushing yards was just nine yards shy of the school-record of 335 rushing yards set by James Barber in 2004.

Ramirez also had the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter.