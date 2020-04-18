Megan Anderson transfers to UC Santa Barbara

Now playing for UC Santa Barbara: Megan Anderson.

Anderson, a Fresno native who starred for the 2017 Clovis West state championship team, has transferred from San Jose State to UC Santa Barbara.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity, and I cannot wait to be a Gaucho! I’m looking forward to this new chapter,” said Anderson on the Gauchos’ website.

Another ☝️ ! Gaucho Fans welcome Megan Anderson to the Gaucho Family! #PlayersParadise 💙💛🏀 pic.twitter.com/CPMzfZW0D8 — UCSB W Basketball (@UCSB_WBB) April 18, 2020

For the past three seasons, Megan Anderson was a San Jose State Spartan. For the past two seasons, she started every game. And she is second on the school’s all-time list for made three pointers.

Anderson will have to sit out the upcoming season, per NCAA transfer rules.

