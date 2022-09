FRESNO, Calif. – Learn the names, faces and high school alma maters of many of the Fresno City College Rams, who will be taking the field on Saturday in their opener against Diablo Valley.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday night at Ratcliffe Stadium.

The Rams are coming off an 8-3 season, which ended in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Just a reminder, our own sports anchor Scott Bemis will be on the call for the game, starting at 4:45 p.m. on 940 KYNO.