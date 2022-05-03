Monday’s sports headlines:

Former San Joaquin Memorial and Fresno State seven-foot center Braxton Meah has decided on his new school, and it’s a destination with a Central Valley connection.

A former Bulldog receiver and an offensive lineman originally from Visalia will be getting opportunities with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

The Fresno Grizzlies have a 19-year-old prospect from the Dominican Republic was honored with an award from the California League.

Kingsburg High senior Kira Wilson also earned an amazing honor, as she was named the CIF girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year.