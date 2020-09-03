Mayor Lee Brand releases statement on passing of baseball legend Tom Seaver

FILE – In this March 1968 file photo, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo, location not known. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020, that Seaver died on Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. (AP Photo, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Lee Brand released a statement Wednesday afternoon on the passing of baseball legend Tom Seaver.

“Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passed away in the early hours of Monday, August 31. He was 75. Seaver passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” said his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.” Fresno Mayor Lee Brand

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” said his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

