FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team had a special visitor at Monday’s workout at Bulldog Stadium, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer, who told Sports Central he played linebacker and tight end at Fowler High School “many moons ago” not only spoke with the team, but also showed off his football skills by running a route and catching a pass.

Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer tweeted his appreciation for Dyer coming out and interacting with his team.