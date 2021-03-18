March Madness: Central comes back to beat Clovis in wild finish

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – March 18th is not supposed to be gameday for high school football teams in the central valley.

Not when the NCAA Basketball Tournament is being played at the same time.

For the seniors, playing in March is better than not playing at all. And what a game they played on Thursday night at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis. Before the Grizzlies could even blink, they trailed, 21-0.

But the Cougars’ highly-touted quarterback, Nate Johnson, suffered from cramps in this game and that left the door open for a comeback. By the fourth quarter, Central turned its three-touchdown deficit into a 28-24 lead.

The Grizzlies found themselves trailing once again, however, with 30 seconds left to play. But that is when DJ Stevenson, the transfer from Buchanan, aired it out for Marquiese Greene. He made the catch in the back of the end zone to put Central up for good, 35-31.

“Our kids fought their tails off,” said Central head coach Kyle Biggs. “And I couldn’t be more proud of them.”