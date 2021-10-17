Marc Castro wins professional home debut by first round knockout

FRESNO, Calif. — Chukchansi Park was filled with chants saying “Castro, Castro, Castro!” as the Fresno native entered the ring on Fight Night.

Sunnyside alum Marc Castro put on a quick show as he delivered a first round knockout of opponent Angel Luna.

“So much went into this, physically, mentally, spiritually,” explained Castro.

He said that the last few weeks haven’t been easy to prepare for Saturday night’s fight.

“I got into a really bad car accident, a lot of family problems, losing my grandmother,” Castro said. “I appreciate everyone’s support, my family, my friends and my loved ones. This one’s for them, especially my grandma.”

As a professional, Castro improves to 4-0 with 4 knockouts.