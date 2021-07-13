Manfred: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a $100 billion plan Monday that would include sending checks to Californians through what his administration is calling the "biggest economic recovery package in California's history."

“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic – and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom wrote in Monday's announcement.