Liverpool held 2-2 by 3rd-tier Shrewsbury in FA Cup shock

Premier League leader Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead and was held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury in the most surprising result in this season’s FA Cup on Sunday.

The world, European and likely soon-to-be English champions were forced to hang on for a replay in the quaint market town near the border of England and Wales, even bringing on star forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as they sought to avoid another match in their busy schedule.

In the end, it was an evening to remember for Jason Cummings, who scored a 65th-minute penalty to reduce Shrewsbury’s deficit and then turned Liverpool’s defense inside out before slotting home the equalizer in the 75th.

Liverpool went ahead through Curtis Jones, its 18-year-old matchwinner against Everton in the third round, in the 15th minute and looked comfortably through to the last 16 when former Manchester United defender Donald Love accidentally turned a cross into his own net for 2-0 a minute into the second half.

No team in the Premier League has managed to score two goals in one game against Liverpool, which is 16 points clear on its march to a first English championship title since 1990.

Shrewsbury had only won one of its last seven games in all competitions, but had an understrength Liverpool team rattled at times.

The two Manchester clubs had no such problems against lower-league opponents in the fourth round.

United won 6-0 at third-tier Tranmere, after City beat 10-man Fulham 4-0.

Bulldog Insider Podcast