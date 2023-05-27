The Madera softball team won the division II Central Section Championship with a 4-2 victory over Frontier.

The Coyotes were guided by freshman Malea Ricks who went 3 for 3 and shined in the division II title game. “All I thought was, I need to go out and play and do it for my teammates” said Ricks.

“I just wanted to say that I’m proud of this team, and I knew that we could do it, from the beginning, I knew that this was a great team, as soon as we all stepped on the field, we knew we were going to get that, and bring it home” added senior outfielder Brianah Hamilton.