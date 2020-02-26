Madec files lawsuit against Fresno City, SCCCD

FRESNO, Calif. — After getting placed on paid administrative leave last week, Fresno City men’s basketball coach Ed Madec has filed a lawsuit against Fresno City College (FCC) and the State Center Community College District (SCCCD, claiming he was unfairly removed from the Rams bench.

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injuction, which would allow Madec to coach for the rest of the 2019-2020 basketball season.

Fresh off their 19th consecutive conference title, the Rams open the state playoffs on Saturday.

The suit also alleges defamation, invasion of privacy, public disclosure of private facts, and false light by the SCCCD and FCC.

The lawsuit states that in January 2019, an investigation was launched into allegations of California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) and District policy/regulation violations by Madec, but despite Madec submitting to three separate interviews as part of the investigation, “to date, no official and specific allegations have been made against Plaintiff (Madec)” by the SCCCD or FCC.

The suit alleges that if the SCCCD or FCC had “discovered any violations, it would have had to report them to the CCCAA within two days,” pursuant to a rule in the CCCAA Constitution.

The investigation has been open for over a year, but the suit alleges that Madec was put on paid administrative leave on Feb. 19, only “two days after Plaintiff (Madec) refused to turn over his Federally Protected tax returns, and his mother’s personal financial information,” at the request of the investigation.

We reached out to a spokesperson for Fresno City College Tuesday night, seeking comment on the lawsuit, but have not received a response yet.