(KSEE/KGPE)- Firebaugh native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the cover star of Madden 24. The video game was released on Friday and its sold out at stores all around the Central Valley.

Allen is the 24th active NFL player to appear on the Madden cover since EA Sports began displaying players in 1998. He’s also the first to represent the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s such a dream come true for me,” Allen said. “The dream was always to play in the NFL, but growing up and playing Madden and having so many different experiences and memories of playing with my brother and my dad on this great game, and now to be on the cover, it’s pretty surreal.”

The Bills star is gracing the cover wearing the same colors he wore as an Eagle at Firebaugh high school. Firebaugh’s current players look up to the NFL star who is proud of where he came from. “We’re a small school, little town, but big community and seeing him represent the same colors I’m wearing right now means a lot” said senior running back Anthony Fernandez.

Firebaugh head football coach Jorge Saldana shared the impact that Allen continues to have on his community.

“All the kids keep talking about downloading the game and buying it. Working over the summer making some money so they can buy this game” said Saldana.

Allen is the first NFL star from the Central Valley to grace the cover of Madden.

“Josh has done such a great job. We’re so excited to watch him on Sunday’s. He’s a Firebaugh Eagle” said Saldana.