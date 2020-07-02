Lynn Williams scores two goals on Wednesday, leads NC Courage to win in NWSL Challenge Cup

In a world where sports are slowly finding their way back, the National Women’s Soccer Legaue is in the midst of a 23-game tournament.

The tournament, held in Utah, began on Saturday.

Lynn Williams scored a goal on Saturday. On Wednesday, she added two more.

The former Bullard High School star scored in the 50th minute, and later in the 61st minute to lift the North Carolina Courage to a 2-0 win over the Washington Spirit.

“I think we just kind of wore them down a bit,” said Williams, who has now scored two goals in her last three games.

