by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Jul 10, 2022 / 11:31 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 10, 2022 / 11:31 PM PDT
On Sunday, the Lowriders de Fresno defeated the San Jose Giants 3-2. Fresno earned its fifth consecutive victory and third straight comeback win against San Jose.
