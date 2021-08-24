Zac Veen hits for first-ever cycle in Chukchansi Park history

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Zac Veen was born on December 12th, 2001, making him 19 years old. On Tuesday, he became the first player to ever hit for the cycle in Chukchansi Park history.

Veen, the Colorado Rockies’ first-round draft pick in 2020, led the Grizzlies to a 12-9 win over the Modesto Nuts.

Zac Veen went 4-for-5 with 7 RBI in the game. He had a single in the first inning, a grand slam in the second inning, a double in the sixth inning and a triple in the eighth inning to complete his cycle. It was the fifth cycle in Fresno Grizzlies history, but the first one at home.

Veen’s grand slam was his 15th home run this season, which leads the team.

Fresno’s win over Modesto snapped the Nuts’ ten-game winning streak.

