IRVING, Texas. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday was the first day of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Texas, in its final season in the Big 12, was picked to win the conference.

And Xavier Worthy, a junior wide receiver for the Longhorns, was named preseason all-Big 12.

Worthy, who is from Fresno (Central High School), had 760 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2022. He has 21 touchdowns in his Texas career, third-most in Longhorns history.