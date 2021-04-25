Xavier Worthy heads to Texas, instead of Michigan; Fresno State baseball and softball sweep Saturday’s doubleheaders

FRESNO, Calif. — Former Central High star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is headed to Texas, instead of Michigan.

Worthy made his announcement on Twitter on Saturday.

The former Michigan signee said there were some issues with his enrollment and decided to go a different direction.

Worthy is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.

He said he had a relationship with Steve Sarkisian when he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama and now he’s the Longhorns’ head coach, so it was an easy choice.

“It’s been crazy,” Worthy said. “A lot of ups and downs, but ya know, me and my mom talked about it, everything happens for a reason, so this should be good for me.”

Worthy said he’ll be heading to Austin, Texas in late May.

Meanwhile on the diamond, the Fresno State baseball and softball teams swept their Saturday doubleheaders.

The softball team beat Nevada 3-0 in game one, 6-0 in game two and extend its win streak to 12 games.

The Diamond ‘Dogs topped San Jose State in game one, 4-2 and later took game two 12-2.