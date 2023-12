(KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday, USA TODAY released its all-America teams and they include Xavier Worthy.

He was recognized as a second team all-American as an all-purpose specialist.

Worthy, a wide receiver at Texas, is a Fresno native (Central HS) who has 358 yards on punt returns this season with one touchdown. He is also the Longhorns’ leader in receiving yards this season, with 969.

He has five receiving touchdowns.