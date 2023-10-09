SEATTLE (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, No. 8 Washington hosts No. 7 Oregon in a battle of Top Ten teams. They are both 5-0.

The Huskies will have Jalen McMillan for that game.

McMillan, a wide receiver from Fresno (San Joaquin Memorial HS), has missed a few games this season due to injury. He has 311 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 2023.

“Things he does situation-wise, I think he’s tough everywhere on the field,” said Washington head football coach Kalen DeBoer, a former Fresno State head coach. “But he controls the middle of the field really well. Coach Grubb and the offensive staff do a good job of moving him around, and he’s got that intelligence, that football intelligence to be able to handle it all.”