(KSEE) – When athletes are named preseason all-Americans, the assumption is that they are in line for a really good season. Last month, Phil Steele named QB Jake Haener a preseason all-American (fourth team).

On Monday, Athlon Sports named WR Jalen Cropper a preseason all-American.

Cropper, who was named to the fourth team, was Fresno State’s leading receiver last season (899 yards, 11 touchdowns). And he was not the only player from the central valley honored by the publication as wide receiver Xavier Worthy was named a second team preseason all-American.

Worthy, a graduate of Central High School, will be a sophomore at Texas this fall. Last season, as a freshman, he had 981 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns.