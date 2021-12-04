Where will Adrian Martinez play next season? Tells Sports Central, “I’m entirely open as of now!”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Adrian Martinez entered the transfer portal on Thursday, and it did not take long for Fresno State fans to wonder if he will play for the Bulldogs next season.

Fresno State needs a quarterback in 2022 after Jake Haener decided to enter the transfer portal early this week.

Martinez, who is from Fresno (Clovis West High School), has spent his entire collegiate career at Nebraska. A four-year starter at quarterback, he is the first three-time captain in program history.

“I’m entirely open as of now!” he texted Sports Central’s Scott Bemis on Friday.

Adrian Martinez missed the Huskers’ last game of the season with a shoulder injury. He had surgery on his shoulder last week (November 24th), with an expected recovery time of four-to-six months.

