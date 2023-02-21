FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Believe it or not, there was a time not too long ago when Erin Banks did not feel comfortable taking his shirt off in public.

“I’ve been a three-sport athlete all my life, and then I kind of got out of it, you know?” said Banks recently at The Iron Office, a privately-owned gym in Fresno. “Next thing you know, I started gaining weight, gaining weight, didn’t do anything about it, kept gaining weight.”

He weighed 265 pounds about 5 1/2 years ago. Today, he is Mr. Olympia.

“I still try to wake up every morning and say, ‘man, I can’t believe that I’m No. 1 in the world,'” smiled Banks.

In December, Erin Banks won the men’s physique title at the yearly Mr. Olympia competition. Not bad for someone whose grades got him kicked off the Clovis East football team as a high school freshman.

“Really, it made me who I am today because I never gave up,” said Banks. “If I would have given up, I never would have gotten back on that football field. I never would have been one of the best outside linebackers that California has ever seen.”

He went on to play football at Fresno City College before transferring to Northwestern Oklahoma State. Now, Erin Banks has a new passion: bodybuilding.

It is a sport in which he has only been competing for two years.

Banks is also a father, and he is an entrepreneur in the early stages of starting his own clothing line.

“The main people I want to target is, I want people to have a strong mindset,” he said. “With me holding this title, me being on this platform that I’m on, I gotta make the city proud.”

Erin Banks also does a sock drive every year on the west side of Fresno. Last year, he delivered 1,500 socks to the homeless.

On Saturday, March 4th, he will look to defend his title in the men’s physique division of the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.