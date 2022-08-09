(KSEE) – Cameron Smith is the latest PGA Tour golfer to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It is being reported he will do so after the FedExCup Playoffs.

Smith, ranked No. 2 in the world, just won the Open Championship last month.

“It’s tough because I think it is good for the game, but at the same time guys have their opinions,” said Jake Bettencourt, a sophomore golfer at Fresno State. “Professional golf has been the same way forever. So LIV is just totally different, it’s brand-new, obviously it’s a ton of money. I think it’s good for the game but I think guys need to pick a side and stick with their side.”

Cameron Smith will reportedly receive $100 million to leave the PGA Tour for LIV.

“You can’t fault the guys for taking money and going and playing golf because it’s very difficult to make money in professional golf,” said Matthew Sutherland, a junior golfer at Fresno State. “But overall in terms of the actual game of golf? I want to play against the best players. I want to test my game against the best players.

“And I feel that LIV golf does not showcase the best players.”