WEB EXTRA: Indians analyst calls Jordan Luplow’s pinch hit, game-tying double “surreal”

Central Valley native Jordan Luplow heard his name called in a playoff elimination game that he won’t soon forget.

During game 2 of the American League Wild Card series, the Cleveland Indians were trailing the New York Yankees 8-6 in the bottom of the 7th. Cleveland’s acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. put Luplow in to pinch hit for Josh Naylor with two runners on and two outs. Luplow hit a 2-run double off of a 1-2 pitch to tie the game at 8-8.

The Indians ended up falling 10-9 and were eliminated, however, it’s a moment to remember for the former Fresno State Bulldog and Buchanan Bear.

Indians analyst for SportsTime Ohio, Jensen Lewis, chats with Sports Central’s Julia Lopez to discuss Luplow and his postseason performance.