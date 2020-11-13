WEB EXTRA: Buchanan and Memorial student-athletes reflect on Signing Day

FRESNO, Calif. — Thursday was a big day for central valley student-athletes. Buchanan held a signing ceremony for 15 Bears, while San Joaquin Memorial helped celebrate four Panthers who signed their letters of intent.

Sports Central’s Julia Lopez spoke with Buchanan wrestlers Raymond Lopez (Army West Point), George Ruiz (Navy), Maximo Renteria (Illinois) and Rocco Contino (Virginia). She caught up with Jake Bettencourt who will play golf at Fresno State next year. (Video above)

She also spoke with the four Memorial basketball players who will get to play at the next level. Macie James will play at Oklahoma State, Sam Velazquez signed with San Francisco State, Angela Whitfield is headed to Fresno State and Jaden Geron will play at Rice University. (Video below)