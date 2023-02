FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera South boys basketball team beat McFarland 71-64 to win the Central Section Division V championship Saturday afternoon at Selland Arena in Fresno.

The Stallions were led in scoring by senior guard Daniel Valdez.

Here are some extended highlights of the Stallions win.

Here are some postgame thoughts from Madera South guard Daniel Valdez, Madera South head coach Corey Edmiston, and McFarland head coach Mark Dumlao.