Washington Union baseball advances to regional state championship

EASTON, Calif. — On Thursday, No. 1 seed Washington Union baseball punched its ticket into the Division V-A SoCal Regional state championship game on Saturday after beating No. 4 seed Orange Glen, 6-0.

The Panthers scored three in the first inning, added three in the third and had a dominant pitching performance by senior Tyler Kiggens.

Kiggens threw his first career no-hitter while striking out 9 batters. Washington Union will host No. 2 West Hills on Saturday. A start time is TBA.

Meanwhile, in Division I softball, No. 2 seed Clovis fell to No. 6 seed Westlake, 9-2. In Division III, No. 3 Fowler topped No. 2 Tulare Union 3-2 and will travel to top-seeded St. Bonaventure on Saturday.