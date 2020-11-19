Washington Nationals end affiliation with Grizzlies, find new minor league partner in New York state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/KSEE/KGPE) — The Washington Nationals have ended their affiliation with the Fresno Grizzlies and have found a new minor league partner: the Rochester Red Wings in New York state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office made the announcement Thursday morning, followed by a formal statement made by the Red Wings.

The Grizzlies had been the AAA affiliate of the Nationals since the 2019 season. Previously, the team had been affiliated with Houston Astros from 2015-2018 and the San Francisco Giants from 1998-2014.

“I’m thrilled to join alongside all of Rochester’s Red Wings fans today in celebration to announce that Red Wings baseball is ‘safe at home’ thanks to its new Major League affiliate, the Washington Nationals,” Schumer said.

“I am extremely grateful for Senator Schumer’s assistance in securing our affiliation with the Washington Nationals,” said Naomi Silver, President, CEO & COO of the Rochester Red Wings. “On behalf of the Red Wings and the entire community, we want to express our appreciation to the Senator for reaching out to both the Nationals and the Commissioner. It is clear the senator has the best interest of our Minor League teams in New York state at heart, and we owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Since 1928, the Red Wings have had three parent teams: the St. Louis Cardinals from 1928-1960, the Baltimore Orioles from 1961-2002 and the Minnesota Twins from 2003-2020.