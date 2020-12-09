Visalia Rawhide set to ink 10-year player development deal with Diamondbacks

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Rawhide said Wednesday it has received an invitation from the Arizona Diamondbacks to continue being its Single-A baseball affiliate for the next decade.

The Player Development License, not yet distributed by Major League Baseball, is expected to cover a ten-year term.

“Affiliated baseball has been in Visalia dating back to 1946. Since 2007, the ballclub and the Diamondbacks have truly had a great partnership, highlighted by the Rawhide’s 2019 California League Championship,” said Sam Sigal, Vice President of First Pitch Entertainment, owners of the Rawhide. “We are excited about the potential opportunity to continue such a great relationship, and carry on the tradition of Minor League Baseball in our community.”

The licenses are expected to be completed and sent out by MLB in the coming weeks.

“Once we receive the full details of the license,” Sigal said. “We will evaluate the proposal carefully to assure that it works for the team, the fans, and the community.”

The Rawhide is part of the California League.