VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday night, the Visalia Rawhide continued its six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm in front of a crowd that was a bit larger than usual.

It was ‘Derek Carr Bobblehead Night’ at Valley Strong Ballpark, and fans lined up outside the gates for hours to receive a bobblehead that was only given out to the first 500 people.

“We love it! It came out amazing, better than we expected,” said Marina Rojas, the Rawhide’s director of marketing and promotions. “It’s the perfect pose of Derek. And it’s great because a lot of people say, ‘well, you’re the Visalia Rawhide.’ Well, we’re not just Visalia, we’re everyone’s Rawhide here in the central valley and we want to celebrate every athlete in our area.”

Earlier this season, the Rawhide honored Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez, a Tulare native, with a bobblehead.

Derek Carr was not in attendance on Saturday. The Raiders quarterback (and former Fresno State quarterback) is playing in a golf tournament this weekend, the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. He did, however, record a message for Rawhide fans that was played on the video board.

Visalia lost Saturday night’s game to Lake Elsinore, 10-7.