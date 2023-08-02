SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the San Francisco 49ers, Tuesday was just another “day at the office.” For Jeff Dooley, Tuesday was special.

Dooley has been a 49ers fan “forever,” he said.

Jeff Dooley, who grew up in Visalia, was born with Down Syndrome. He is a life-long 49ers fan, and it has always been his dream to see the 49ers in person. On Tuesday, the team made that happen one week before his 50th birthday.

He, his girlfriend, Laura Hess, and their moms were invited to training camp.

“Had a great day,” smiled Hess.

Laura Hess, who also has Down Syndrome, has known Jeff Dooley for 17 years.

“I love him,” said Hess. “And happy birthday.”

“When he was born, his life expectancy was pre-teen,” said Louise Hanada, Jeff Dooley’s mother. “And so the fact that he turned 50, I wanted to do something very, very special. And I wanted to incorporate Laura, because she is his support system.”

The two of them never miss a game on television. Thanks to the 49ers, on Tuesday they did not need a TV.

“The Community Corner has been such a great thing for the team, and for our guests that get to come out each practice,” said Michelle Beck, the 49ers’ senior manager of community relations. “We love to see the smiles on their faces as they get to meet the players after practice. And the players love it just as much.”

Jeff Dooley and Laura Hess did not sit down the entire day on Tuesday. They were in a special VIP section, and they had a great spot for a selfie with 49ers tight end George Kittle.

“Oh, that was so cool, I love it!” smiled Hess.

Added Dooley, “My favorite part, come here and had a nice day.”