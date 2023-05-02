FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Villyan Bijev is 30 years old. He is married, and he has a kid.

“I knew at the end of my career I always wanted to come back to Fresno if I could,” he said recently.

But it is not the end of his career. At least, not yet.

“Everyone tells me, ‘play as long as you can, as long as your body holds up.’ So I’m still feeling really good, still playing really good. So I want to keep doing it as long as I possibly can,” says the midfielder for Central Valley Fuego FC.

Villyan Bijev, who was born in Bulgaria but grew up in Fresno, joined the Fuego in January of last year after playing the previous year in Oklahoma City. He has also played in Sacramento, in Portland and in Liverpool, which he did right out of Clovis North High School in 2011.

“I was on Odyssey’s academy team. Back then we had a development academy,” said Bijev. “So I was on the U16 and U18 development team with Odyssey…we were able to travel around the country and play and showcase ourselves.”

“You know, he’s a special player. He’s got a lot of creativity, he is quality,” said Martin Vasquez, head coach of Central Valley Fuego FC. “The position he plays, he plays it like some of the best in the world, so. You know, you see him being more experienced, more of a leader and helping the young players. So it’s good to see Vil at this stage where he’s at.”

He is at a stage where he can still play.

Villyan Bijev scored 12 goals for Oklahoma City in 2021. He scored five goals last season for Fresno.

“Come back to continue playing soccer and represent my hometown and try to help build this club up into something bigger than it is, I jumped at the opportunity,” he said.