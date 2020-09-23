VIDEO: Gruden and Raiders celebrate after MNF win

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Following the Raiders 34-24 win on Monday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints the team celebrated in their locker room. The team was led by Head Coach Jon Gruden in their impromptu celebration.

This was the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) first game in their new home, Allegiant Stadium, on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Next up the Raiders play at the New England Patriots (1-1) in a National TV game that begins at 10:00 a.m. PDT on Sunday. Locally the game will be broadcast on CBS47.

