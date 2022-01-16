Valley quarterbacks Derek Carr and Josh Allen each pass for 300+ yds on first day of ‘Super Wild Card Weekend’

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 15: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the start of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Raiders were still in Oakland the last time they made the playoffs. And Derek Carr was their quarterback, but he had a broken leg and he did not suit up in their playoff game against the Houston Texans.

That was in 2017.

On Saturday, the Raiders returned to the playoffs. Now calling Las Vegas their home, they were in Cincinnati to face a Bengals team that had not won a playoff game since 1991.

That drought is over.

Behind 244 yards and two passing touchdowns from quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals held on to beat the Raiders, 26-19. Las Vegas had a chance to tie the game in the final minute as Derek Carr, the former Fresno State Bulldog, converted on multiple 3rd-and-long situations. However, the drive ended at the Cincinnati 9-yard line with an interception on 4th and goal.

“Talking about the red zone and all that, everything is just pretty frustrating right now,” said Carr after the game. “I didn’t expect it to go this way. I didn’t feel like it was going to go this way at all during the game at any point. All the way up until the last couple seconds. Everything is just pretty frustrating.”

Derek Carr passed for 310 yards in the loss.

Meanwhile, in Orchard Park, New York, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had more touchdown passes (five) than incomplete passes (four) in a 47-17 win over New England.

Allen, a native of Firebaugh, was 21-of-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns as the Bills advance to the divisional round of the playoffs after beating their AFC East rivals for the second time this season.

“At the end of the day, it’s a playoff game that we won and advanced on,” said Allen. “Doesn’t matter what we did this week, last week or the week before. What matters is what we do going forward.”

Buffalo will either host Cincinnati or travel to Kansas City next weekend depending on the outcome of the Chiefs-Steelers game on Sunday night.